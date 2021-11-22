Christmas Eve at Infinity

Feel the spirit of the season with the best views in town

If you happen to find yourself dining at the Sydney Tower’s recently renovated revolving fine diner on the night before Christmas, be sure to keep your eyes peeled. As you take in views of the city at 245 meters above street level, there’s a good chance you might spot Santa in his sleigh.

But that’s not the only reason to ascend to the 84th floor of our city's striking Golden Bucket on December 24. There are three festive meal packages on offer at Infinity, heroing the finest Australian produce alongside those epic Sydney vistas from one horizon to the next.

You can either book a three-course a la carte package (drinks not included) for $125 per person, the five-course Signature Experience degustation, which comes with a guaranteed window table, for $185 per person, plus $65 per person for paired wines, or the six-course Infinity Platinum Experience, which also comes with a guaranteed window table, for $210 per person, plus $85 for paired wines.

Bookings are limited, so secure yours early to avoid disappointment here.