Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chur Burger (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  7. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  8. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  9. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  10. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  11. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
  12. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /12
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

OMG - Chur Burger's back and it's taken over the entire Albion Street Kitchen space. Burgers for all!

Really excellent burgers are few and far between in this town. Oh sure, cue every citizen of the Internet to come on board and tell us we’re wrong, and follow it up with a bunch of abuse and suggestions, but bear with us and hold back from pressing ‘send’ for just a second.

We’re not talking about the biggest (we’ll go to the Burger Joint); we’re not talking about the best value for money (that’s a job for Paul’s Burgers) or the most creative (the next time we’re after a porridge burger we’ll head to Pub Life). We know and love the Fish Shop’s Lotus burger, and Neil Perry has never failed us yet with his wagyu burger on brioche with Zuni pickle at Rockpool Bar & Grill. And if we’re after a straight café cheeseburger we’ll be hitting up Excelsior Jones or Cowbell 808.

We’re talking about juicy burgers on soft buns with pickles, sauce and melted cheese in a glorified garage. We’re talking Chur Burger – chef Warren Turnbull’s tiny laneway burger bar, which has proven so popular it's also taken over the Albion St Kitchen site.

Choose between a luscious beef patty with tomato relish, mayo and pickles on a soft, sweet bun or lightly crumbed blue-eye trevalla pieces with lemon mayo, quick-pickle cucumber ribbons, ’slaw and dill. Either way, it's at least a five napkin job – the giving bun and patty kind of meld into each other and the sauce is all but guaranteed to run down your arm. But we don't mind, it's too good for us to care about a little mess. We’ll have to go back for the lamb, veggo and pork burgers – we’re only human, after all.

Drinks-wise, go for a soda, a cider or their ultra-vanilla vanilla milkshake.

Will we go back for more? Chur, bro.

Written by Myffy Rigby

Details

Address:
48 Albion St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Opening hours:
Mon, 11.30am-9pm; Tue-Sat, 11.30am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!