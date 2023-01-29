Sydney
CicciaBella Trattoria + Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
The Italian restaurant of the future is right here in Parramatta, with a menu built to suit your whims

If the mood board on the website is anything to go by, CicciaBella is a place inspired by mortadella and fish scales, tongues and abdominals, seafoam, party frocks, lemon cheeks and butt cheeks. Not your average Parramatta Italian restaurant.

CicciaBella Trattoria + Bar in Parramatta Square swings effortlessly between antipasti, pasta (made fresh in house, daily), and things from the wood oven (including pizza by the slice or slab)It’s a menu to be explored as snacks one week, pizza and pasta the next, mains the one after. Mains include innovative offerings including roast cauliflower with chickpeas, cavolo nero and tomato pesto; grilled swordfish with salmoriglio and lemon; and roasted spatchcock with artichoke, lemon and herbs.

Their drinks list is Italian-focused, leaning towards light, easy-drinking bevvies. They also offer Bottomless Lunches on the weekends.

As we said, not just another Parramatta Italian.

David Matthews

Details

Address:
153 Macquarie Street
Parramatta
2150
Contact:
View Website
02 8090 6979
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Lunch Tue-Sun noon-3pm; Dinner Tue-Thu & Sun 5-10pm & Fri-Sat 5-11pm
