Time Out says

Coco is a giant in the bubble tea spectrum - seriously, there are nine outlets in Sydney already, three on the same street. Coco’s longevity has not been affected by the swathe of newcomers and it has a huge fan base. Being one of the old guard, Coco serves only the classics from the Taiwanese bubble tea canon, ranging from flavoured milk tea to yoghurts and smoothies. If you are a bubble tea rookie, this is a good place to start. The most popular order is the pearl milk tea. Every bubble teashop has this on the menu, but Coco’s version is the total package. There’s the strong aroma of black tea to your drink, plus that surge of sugar and soft, chewy pearls. The quality is really consistent here, which is why people keep coming back.