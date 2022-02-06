Time Out says

Sydney has landed its very own Coffee Supreme café, and soon-to-be roastery, in the heart of the growing industrial area of Brookvale on the Northern Beaches. New Zealand-born, Australian adopted coffee legend Coffee Supreme celebrated its 20th anniversary on our sunny shores earlier this year, with its Abbotsford location in Melbourne opening in 2002 and a second location in Brisbane opening in 2014.

Coffee Supreme Brookvale has set up home within the burgeoning industrial area of Brookvale, newly christened Brookvale Arts District. The reclaimed warehouse with bright red roller doors opens up to let light — and community — in all day, and it takes inspiration from old-school diners of the American west coast. Coffee Supreme has also fitted the space out with a strong retail offering, featuring signature and limited-edition blends — plus the brand’s kitschy-keen merchandise of stacker mugs, hats, and socks.

It's not all coffee and T-shirts though. If you're hungry after a dip at Curl Curl, just five minutes down the road, pop in for an all Aussie classics menu of avo on toast; soft-boiled eggs with herb salad; and eggs baked right into a brioche bun with plenty of bacon spare. If you're in for lunch, the Supreme team are all about buns, with simple and delicious beef burgers and a particularly insane bolognese toastie.

Coffee Supreme is open Monday to Friday from 6.30am-2pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 7am-2pm.