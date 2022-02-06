Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Coffee Supreme

  • Restaurants
  • Brookvale
  1. A coffee being poured into a red cup from a green milk jug
    Photograph: Jessica Nash
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Four team members of Coffee Supreme stand in front of a red painted rollerdoor
    Photograph: Jessica Nash
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The red, green and white interior of Coffee Supreme
    Photograph: Jessica Nash
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The budding scene in Brookvale's industrial area welcomes a new Kiwi addition

Sydney has landed its very own Coffee Supreme café, and soon-to-be roastery, in the heart of the growing industrial area of Brookvale on the Northern Beaches. New Zealand-born, Australian adopted coffee legend Coffee Supreme celebrated its 20th anniversary on our sunny shores earlier this year, with its Abbotsford location in Melbourne opening in 2002 and a second location in Brisbane opening in 2014.

Coffee Supreme Brookvale has set up home within the burgeoning industrial area of Brookvale, newly christened Brookvale Arts District. The reclaimed warehouse with bright red roller doors opens up to let light  and community  in all day, and it takes inspiration from old-school diners of the American west coast. Coffee Supreme has also fitted the space out with a strong retail offering, featuring signature and limited-edition blends — plus the brand’s kitschy-keen merchandise of stacker mugs, hats, and socks.

It's not all coffee and T-shirts though. If you're hungry after a dip at Curl Curl, just five minutes down the road, pop in for an all Aussie classics menu of avo on toast; soft-boiled eggs with herb salad; and eggs baked right into a brioche bun with plenty of bacon spare. If you're in for lunch, the Supreme team are all about buns, with simple and delicious beef burgers and a particularly insane bolognese toastie.

Coffee Supreme is open Monday to Friday from 6.30am-2pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 7am-2pm.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
11
Mitchell Road
Brookvale
Sydney
2100
Contact:
shopau.coffeesupreme.com
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 6:30am-2pm; Sat-Sun, 7am-2pm

What’s on

Free coffee and Tokyo Lamingtons at Coffee Supreme

  • Coffee shops

To celebrate their recently opened Northern Beaches location, the team at Coffee Supreme is shouting your morning latte this Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12 from 8-10am. That's right, folks, anyone who walks through the red roller doors in those two golden hours will get their caffeine kick, absolutely free. For an extra pep in your step, the first 50 people to walk through the door will be the lucky recipients of a mini lamington from lamo legends Tokyo Lamington. If that ain't a reason to rise and shine early, we don't know what is.  The New Zealand-born, Australian-adopted Coffee Supreme first arrived on our sunny shores 20 years ago, when the Abbotsford doors opened in Melbourne. The cool Kiwis have since set up shop in Brisbane as well as a roastery in Tokyo.  Don't feel like rolling out of bed? These Sydney coffee roasters will deliver straight to your door.

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.