After successfully pleasing the office workers, commuters and creatives of Surry Hills and Barangaroo, Devon has now opened up shop in North Sydney. The north-side venture will dish out dinner for the first time, which is a great addition for a neighbourhood with a reputation for going quiet after the sun sets. But during daylight hours they'll be dishing up the café's signature menu items, plus a hearty 'sando' menu, with reubens, chicken and bacon katsu and fried chicken sandwiches. There's even a truffle jaffle. You'll also find the ever peculiar but popular soft serve with hot chips and the Japanese shaved ice dessert, kakigori.
Devon North Sydney (CLOSED)
Time Out says
Hot chippies and soft serve arrive in North Sydney
Details
