Time Out says

The Greek god of passion has come to Potts Point at this party-lover's haven

Taking over the former Bayswater Brasserie space on Bayswater Road comes Eros, the Mykonos inspired late-night dive by the team that brought us Sinaloa. Vibe-seeking Sydneysiders can enjoy Greek meze, playful cocktails and bottle service, then party the night away until the early morning. The olive tree laden eatery is open until 3am on the weekends, so if you're not ready for the party to end, Eros is ready and waiting.

Not quite club, not quite restaurant, the expansive space flows straight from dancefloor to dining room, which we assume makes it totally acceptable to stop mid-course and bust a few moves.

Styled after famed nightclub Scorpio's in Mykonos, the beachy interior is complete with white-washed walls, black cut outs inspired by nature, earthenware and even a wax-drip ceiling above the dancefloor.

Line your stomach with light snacks of fried olives, spanakopita fingers, or a super refreshing watermelon and ouzo salad. For something more substantial, 'The Eros' plate involves lamb, chicken, or kofta skewers with a side of pita bread, chips, salad, and tzatziki. A seafood platter comes piled-high with oysters, Moreton Bay bugs, WA lobster tails, and plenty more. If you're really out to impress, book ahead for the whole suckling pig for the crew which will set you back $90 per person and comes with all the Greek trimmings.

Get in touch with your inner Greek God/Goddess and throw back a cocktail like the Apollo, a citrusy blend of Patron tequila, orange juice, Triple Sec and basil, or Aphrodite with Grey Goose vodka, rosewater, strawberries and rosemary. And for the sweet tooth, try the Eros Chaplin, made with sloe gin, peach liqueur, fig liqueur and lime.

This fun category of restaurant-meets-nightclub is highlighted best in the grotto style backroom where Greek disco tunes will be spinning, while R'n'B DJs get the party going in the front room.

Get cracking early with a bottomless brunch with a difference, this cocktail party style brunch is a standing affair of canapés, passionfruit martinis, beer and wine.

Head to the Eros website to book your session.