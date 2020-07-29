Frango Edmondson Park

Welcome to Australia’s first Portugese charcoal chicken drive thru

It’s an idea so good, it seems almost ludicrous that no one came up with it sooner. Courtesy of the Portuguese chicken experts at Frango, Sydney now boasts the nation’s first charcoal chook drive thru.

Fans of flame-grilled piri piri goodness have been tucking into Frango’s meals for more than 30 years, ever since its flagship Petersham outlet fired up its trademark charcoal grill pit for the first time in 1989. What started as a modest family business has now grown into a beloved Sydney institution with almost cult status. Five more Frango restaurants have opened over the past three decades, in Bella Vista, Smithfield, Penrith, Gregory Hills and most recently, in Edmondson Park, slinging perfectly charred birds and burgers with all the trimmings, seven days a week, from 10am till late.

Like many businesses across the country, the challenges of 2020 threw a difficult curveball at Frango's owners, the Fernandes family. While founder Luis Fernandes was supremely confident in the quality of the food produced by his chain, changes to the way people were engaging with hospitality businesses due to various health restrictions could have sunk plans to go ahead with the Edmondson Park restaurant. However, Fernandes and his team, spotting an opportunity, were able to tap into the needs and concerns of their customers. By offering a drive-thru option, the Edmondson Park Frango is able to service those who are hungry for chicken but still concerned about physical distancing while dining out, as well as delivering a little more convenience for diners on the go.

From the comfort of their cars, Frango customers can access a broad menu including chicken and burgers, as well as barbecue pork belly, marinated lamb rump, croquettes and seasonal salads. And of course, their popular shoestring fries are available with your choice zesty garlic aioli, creamy mayo or Frango’s legendary family-secret chilli sauce. Those wishing to dine in are also welcome to enjoy their meal from the Edmonson Park outlet’s seating area, which complies with all current health guidelines to ensure the safety of every patron.