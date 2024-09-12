There’s a reason why the family-owned chicken empire Frango has been in the biz for three decades and has become a name that any Sydneysider would know. After humble beginnings with its first shop in Petersham in 1992, the family have grown the business to its now 13 locations across Sydney, with many more drive-thru sites penned to open over the next three years. Frango has kept its mystique and OG recipes to continue pumping out a top-quality chicken menu to rival any finger-licking rivals.

Now, the chicken masters are treating us with a brand new store, so more chicken aficionados can get their fill of succulent, crispy goodness when those cravings hit. Taking over a former Nandos spot on Kent Street in Sydney’s CBD, Frango’s latest venture is bringing along its original menu with a delicious new crispy fried menu.

At the new store, you’ll be treated to chooks marinated in a secret blend of Portuguese spices before being cooked to succulent perfection and served by the quarter, half, or whole or their OG burgers with their famous chilli sauce and creamy mayo. Families and corporates are also in for a surprise and can order value meals and catering items that come with seasoned fries, fragrant tomato or plain white rice, gourmet salads, and fresh flatbread. Finish off with something sweet like house-made chocolate mousse or freshly baked Portuguese tarts dusted with cinnamon.

When it comes to burgers, Frango’s has it covered. From the Original and double fillet burgers packed with succulent chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato and their unforgettable combo of chilli and mayo to the King Freddie Burger – which is made with golden crispy fried chicken on a potato bun and crowned with a new Frito sauce - there’s something for everyone. The new gourmet chicken wraps and salad bowls that are loaded with grilled chicken breast are also on the menu, as well as the delicious lamb and crispy pork belly. We’ll take one of each, please.