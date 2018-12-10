Frenchies Brasserie (CLOSED)

Sydney
Frenchies Brasserie

We like it when things crop up in surprising locations. Like this classic French restaurant run by a chef who's trained with the esteemed Joël Robuchon in Elanora Heights. Head chef Fabian Oliveau is set on bringing French cuisine to this humble Northern Beaches enclave, whose biggest attraction historically has been its golf course. At Frenchies Brasserie, you'll find Parisian classics like twice-baked Gruyère soufflé, steak frites (Black Angus sirloin or eye fillet with French fries) and poulet Basquaise (slow-cooked chicken with olives, capsicum and tomatoes). The wine list is curated by owner David Singer, who in a previous life was the chief operating officer at United Cellars, a major Australian wine retailer. From the drinks to the food, it seems like you're in good hands.

Yvonne C Lam

Shop 3, 54 - 56 Kalang Rd
Elanora Heights
2101
www.frenchiesbrasserie.com.au
02 9907 2528
Tue–Sun 5pm–late
