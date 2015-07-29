Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gastro Park (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point
  • price 2 of 4
  1. PreviousNext
    /12
  2. PreviousNext
    /12
  3. PreviousNext
    /12
  4. PreviousNext
    /12
  5. PreviousNext
    /12
  6. PreviousNext
    /12
  7. PreviousNext
    /12
  8. PreviousNext
    /12
  9. PreviousNext
    /12
  10. PreviousNext
    /12
  11. PreviousNext
    /12
  12. PreviousNext
    /12
Advertising

Time Out says

Two soups, one bowl

The restaurant of ex-Pier head chef Grant King, Gastro Park serves up ambitious dishes like foie gras lozenges coated with chewy toasted grains and served with cherry glaze, and kangaroo carpaccio with puffed barley and truffled cheese.

Everyone’s talking about the one dish in particular though, which featured on Masterchef recently. It’s a clear as day mushroom consommé, with little orange spheres floating about encasing sweet butternut squash soup. Two dishes in one bowl: you can't knock 'em for creativity.

Details

Address:
5-9 Roslyn St
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Opening hours:
Lunch Fri-Sat noon-2.30pm; Tue-Sat 6-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.