Time Out says

The restaurant of ex-Pier head chef Grant King, Gastro Park serves up ambitious dishes like foie gras lozenges coated with chewy toasted grains and served with cherry glaze, and kangaroo carpaccio with puffed barley and truffled cheese.

Everyone’s talking about the one dish in particular though, which featured on Masterchef recently. It’s a clear as day mushroom consommé, with little orange spheres floating about encasing sweet butternut squash soup. Two dishes in one bowl: you can't knock 'em for creativity.