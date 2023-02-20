Sydney
Gram Cafe and Pancakes

Gram at Chatswood
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This globally popular soufflé-pancake chain from Japan has two drool-worthy Sydney locations

Light as a feather, soft as a cloud, dusted with sugar and dripping with rich amber syrup: just try and tell us you’re not drooling at the thought of a fresh stack of soufflé-pancakes. You can now sample some of the most sought after plates of these dessert-meets-breakfast hybrids right here in Sydney. Popular soufflé-pancake chain Gram opened its first shop in Osaka, back in 2014. Today it has 60 venues across the globe, and the Harbour City can now boast two locations – one in Chatswood in Sydney's north, and another in the heart of the CBD in The Galeries.

There are another several purveyors of soufflé-pancakes in Sydney (our favourite has to be fruit compôte-capped version at Haymarket’s Edition Coffee Roasters), but Grams’ signature stack of three gently steamed, velvety smooth confections up the ante by coming in a range of flavour combinations, including matcha, tiramisu and honeyed apple with Earl Grey cream. There’s also a selection of other sweet breakfast treats on the menu to sample, including thick, sugar-crusted French toast, savoury crepes, and a range of healthy (or indulgent) smoothies.

Equally delicious is the store’s decor, with leafy vertical gardens, forrest green upholstery, marble counters and a chic yet subtle Deco vibe that should prove particularly popular with any Wes Anderson fans.

Welcome to your new breakfast obesssion.

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Address:
Shop 67
Chatswood Interchange
436 Victoria Av
Chatswood
Sydney
2067
Contact:
View Website
02 8084 0866
Opening hours:
11am-9pm
