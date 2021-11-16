Time Out Says

If you want a coffee and a roll that you can feel really, really good about then this one's for you. Heart Cafe at Bondi Beach is the social enterprise eatery by the Wayside Chapel, a centre and outreach program operating since 1964.

Through Heart Cafe, the Chapel runs the Wingspan program, with the aim of breaking the unemployment and poverty cycle for disadvantaged youths. Here, diners can help bridge the gap from out of work to mainstream employment for some of Sydney's most at-risk young people.

Dig into some serious eats like Persian-style slow-cooked lamb with pomegranate; seared Atlantic salmon with shaved cauliflower and green apple, saltbush, white miso, and sesame dressing; or the curiously labelled bacon and egg detox roll with harissa aioli on an activated charcoal bun. When you grab your brekkie here, you'll start your day with the knowledge that your morning latte is part of something bigger than the sum of its parts; a venue that provides training and confidence while helping Sydney's young people gain the skills and independence that many of us take for granted.