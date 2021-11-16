Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Heart Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  1. A flat lay of fish tacos, smoothie bowls, manoush, felafel plates with latte on wooden table
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. A black charcoal bun with crisp bacon, an oozy egg and rocket
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. A flat lay of fish tacos, charcoal bun felafel plates with green juice on wooden table
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Flat lay of smoothie bowl and a latte
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. An out of focus person squeezing a lemon wedge over a flat bread with slow cooked lamb, pomegranate and roquette
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Seared salmon on salad with kale and shaved cauliflower
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out Says

A social enterprise by the tireless folks at Wayside Chapel, serving up serious eats with heart

If you want a coffee and a roll that you can feel really, really good about then this one's for you. Heart Cafe at Bondi Beach is the social enterprise eatery by the Wayside Chapel, a centre and outreach program operating since 1964.

Through Heart Cafe, the Chapel runs the Wingspan program, with the aim of breaking the unemployment and poverty cycle for disadvantaged youths. Here, diners can help bridge the gap from out of work to mainstream employment for some of Sydney's most at-risk young people.

Dig into some serious eats like Persian-style slow-cooked lamb with pomegranate; seared Atlantic salmon with shaved cauliflower and green apple, saltbush, white miso, and sesame dressing; or the curiously labelled bacon and egg detox roll with harissa aioli on an activated charcoal bun. When you grab your brekkie here, you'll start your day with the knowledge that your morning latte is part of something bigger than the sum of its parts; a venue that provides training and confidence while helping Sydney's young people gain the skills and independence that many of us take for granted.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
95 Roscoe St
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Contact:
www.heartcafe.com.au
02 9581 9100
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Daily 7am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.