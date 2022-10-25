Time Out says

Darling Square has scored a vibey new Korean restaurant that’s just as sweet as it sounds

Honey is the new dining hot-spot bringing the flavours and ebullient energy of Korea to the coveted precinct of Darling Square. The restaurant’s interior is fabulously on-theme; bathed in neon lights and a soundtrack of bubbly K-pop that’s guaranteed to keep the energy riding high.

Inspired by the street food of Seoul, Honey’s menu imports beloved classics such as Korean Fried Chicken served up in a variety of flavours (soy garlic, sweet chilli, flaming hot and more). Other delights include traditional foods such as yukhoe beef tartare, tender breaded tonkatsu and bulgogi pizza.

“When crafting the menu I was reminiscent of the flavours of Korean street food vendors,” says Honey head chef Jungback Ryu. “It was essential to ensure we were paying homage to the delicious Korean cuisine while ensuring we added our own unique spin on these dishes.”

For drinks, there’s a range of tap beers and a well-curated wine list to quench your thirst. Signature cocktails include the ‘Matcha Neko Martini’ that combines Haku vodka, Hojitcha matcha and coffee liqueur. The Honeycomb Magkoli is a must-try traditional beverage that's received a sweet and signature Honey twist, or you can play it safe with the popular Korean drink soju, which also appears on the menu. Perfect for sharing if you’re dining with mates.

With delicious food, great drinks and a groovy interior, Honey is allowing Sydneysiders to experience a totally sweet slice of Seoul.