Hyderabad House

  • Harris Park
Chicken curry
Photograph: Creative Commons
Time Out says

Searching for the ultimate biryani? Search no more

This is definitely the best biryani in Parramatta. The best biryani in Sydney, probably. The Hyderabad House secret (a tradition from the central Indian city) is to cook all the rice, meat and spices layered in a pressure cooker. The result is a more aromatic and less punch-you-in-the-face savoury hit. It takes a while to make, so orders start at 12.30pm. If you come earlier, try the $16 all-you-can-eat buffet (regular biryani inclusive) or the popular chicken 65.

Written by
Nicholas Jordan

Details

Address:
73 Wigram St
Harris Park
Sydney
2150
Contact:
View Website
02 9635 9577
Opening hours:
Daily noon-10pm
