If you only eat one thing this week...

Make it this top-shelf croissant

Pastry is having a real ~ moment ~ in Sydney of late, and there ain't nothing wrong with that. Whether you're grabbing a pretty-in-pink go box from Lode Pies — where they even give you an extra tub of gravy to pour into the waiting spout on the shiitake pie — or a coffee and a focaccia doused in olive oil from Humble just around the corner, pastry is where it's at. But the must-eat of the week has to be the buttermilk croissant from the new A.P Bakery outpost in Newtown. Expect an explosion of pastry flakes when you tear into this bad boy but we assure you, it's worth the mess. The secret to the croissant's success is in the heritage grain flour that's milled on site and the sourdough-esque tang from the use of buttermilk. This in tandem with the impossible number of layers made from the folding and folding of cultured butter in pre-bake makes this an unparalleled pastry in my eyes. Seeing as you've already waited in line for your croissant, you may as well go all out and grab yourself a loaf of bread or two, including (but certainly not limited to) the fermented potato ciabatta which goes particularly well with vegemite.

Photograph: Supplied AP Bakery

While you're in the area...

Newtown's beloved and long-standing date spot, Hartsyard, has sadly announced it's closure this week (don't worry, they're reopening later this year at the Old Clare, phew!) so this is the prime time for one last hurrah. Work your croissant off with a short stroll down King Street and grab a window spot for a glass of wine and a snack or two. If you can't quite wait for the dinner service, we've got you covered. Check out the absolute best places to eat and drink in Newtown here. I'm a particularly big fan of the new galactic-themed Martini bar, Planet, where the only thing more impressive than the sky-high Martini decanters is the mosaic bartop.