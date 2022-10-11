Sydney
Indian Home Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  1. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  2. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  3. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  4. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  5. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  6. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  7. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  8. Indian Home Diner
    Photograph: Katje Ford
Time Out says

The orange neon signage and lacklustre shopfront may not look like anything special, but anyone who’s tried an Indian kebab from here knows that this Oxford Street late-night haunt is a very special place. Pick your naan (go on, live a little and get the cheese naan), then with metal tongs they’ll smash together pieces of grilled chicken tikka with either aloo chop (fried potato) or an onion bhaji. Finally, pick your curry sauce (butter chicken, vindaloo, Rogan Josh or korma) and watch them fold it up into one of the tastiest wraps you’ve ever had.

Details

Address:
86 Oxford St
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Contact:
02 9331 4183
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 11.30am-11pm; Fri, Sat 11.30am-3pm
