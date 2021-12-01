Sydney
  1. Infinity at Sydney Tower
Time Out Says

Sydney Tower's revolving fine diner has the best views in town, 245 metres up

When a restaurant has 360 degree views of Sydney, from the Blue Mountains to the sea, it doesn’t need to be good. If you build it, they will come, and for decades that has been the adage of any incarnation of Sydney Tower (formerly Centrepoint Tower) but these days, Infinity, the revolving fine dining restaurant at the peak of the tower is doing things differently. Of course, it doesn’t need outstanding and attentive service, nor does it need balanced and beautifully executed dishes with knowledgeable local wine pairings. And yet, this is precisely what Infinity delivers. Sydney isn’t exactly short of harbourside restaurants, some of our best have dazzling views, but when we choose to eat at a venue with a view, we acknowledge we’re paying for the vista and with a bit of luck, the rest of the experience will match up.

Whom among us hasn’t been duped into spending $30 on a mediocre burger and chips in the harbour city simply because we wanted a good view? It is this precise scepticism that gives Infinity its strength - the opportunity to truly surprise diners with friendly, polished and knowledgeable service; with entrees of Abrolhos Island scallops, charred to the danger point of burning then pulled back from the precipice to counter the intense sweetness of the scallop’s flesh. Flakey and firm pan fried Eden John Dory fillets sit pretty next to a surprise hero of what is essentially a zucchini slice, cooked in a fish stock so intense you would be forgiven for thinking there was something much earthier and more bovine going on there.

Paired with a crisp and floral Hunter Valley pinot gris, restaurant manager Hamish Sullivan theatrically explains the reasoning behind each wine pairing, to ensure the first bite is as delicious and complex as the last, with the vino humming along in the background.

While you could happily follow the two or three courses with satisfaction, there is no harm in straying over to a Riverina Angus Beef tenderloin fillet for an additional $25, impossibly tender without sacrificing flavour and dressed simply with a demi-glace so rich it nearly sets on the plate. Some like it hot, however, and for that an accompaniment of whipped horseradish or a rip-snorter of housemade mustard is the ticket.

An onyx glossed cylinder of Valrhona chocolate mousse hides flayers of passionfruit cream and a base of caramel crumb, finished of course with a touch of gold leaf arrives just in time to push you over the edge from elegant sufficiency to truly over the top. But when you’re lunch at a high altitude finer diner, it makes sense to throw in a little more opulence and see what sticks.

If you can manage to take your eyes off your plate for a moment, you’ll notice you’ve steadily been rotating, a different view of Sydney shining through the floor to ceiling glass windows at each glance; tall ships moored at the Rocks, then hazy indigo mountains in the distance, all with a surprising side effect of nostalgia. If you’ve been living in this city for long enough, it’s easy to take for granted the pockets that your memories live in, but when they’re slowly revealed from the one vantage point, tales spring up around the table of kindly chess players comforting one diner as a broken hearted teenager. Of inimitable wild nights strolling up William Street towards the Coke sign in Kings Cross. Of first kisses outside St Andrews, and of dancing in Hyde Park fountains. Infinity has well and truly shaken off the school excursion years and stepped into a fully realized experience worthy of its geography, with a surprising detour down memory lane.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
108
Market St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.infinitysydneytower.com.au
1300 391 808
Opening hours:
Fri-Sun Noon-2pm; Wed-Sun 6pm-late

What's On

Christmas Eve at Infinity

  • Modern Australian

If you happen to find yourself dining at the Sydney Tower’s recently renovated revolving fine diner on the night before Christmas, be sure to keep your eyes peeled. As you take in views of the city at 245 meters above street level, there’s a good chance you might spot Santa in his sleigh. But that’s not the only reason to ascend to the 84th floor of our city's striking Golden Bucket on December 24. There are three festive meal packages on offer at Infinity, heroing the finest Australian produce alongside those epic Sydney vistas from one horizon to the next. You can either book a three-course a la carte package (drinks not included) for $125 per person, the five-course Signature Experience degustation, which comes with a guaranteed window table, for $185 per person, plus $65 per person for paired wines, or the six-course Infinity Platinum Experience, which also comes with a guaranteed window table, for $210 per person, plus $85 for paired wines. Bookings are limited, so secure yours early to avoid disappointment here.

Christmas Day at Infinity

On December 25, you can usually expect some lovely stuff at the bottom of a tree, but in Sydney, you can also find some holiday cheer at the top of a tower. The Golden Bucket’s plush fine dining restaurant, Infinity, is offering a holly, jolly three-course Christmas lunch and dinner set menu, featuring Sydney rock oyster, rolled stuffed turkey and sticky roasted carrots.  Bookings are $185 per person, excluding drinks, but the best Chrissie gift of all is absolutely free:  stunning 360-degree views of Sydney that reach all the way to the Blue Mountains, Ku-Ring-Gai Chase National Park, Cronulla and the far-off Pacific horizon. Make your Christmas Day booking here.

