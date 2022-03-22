Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kakawa

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /8
Advertising

Time Out says

Who needs fancy surroundings when the chocolate being peddled is so utterly delicious?

As soon as you walk into Kakawa on William Street in Kings Cross, the warm, dry scent of toasting nuts, praline and cocoa hit you. There’s nothing fancy about the shop, which doubles as a chocolate factory – except what’s on the whitewashed shelves. And this is the gear you should be paying attention to.

Clear cellophane packets of sugar porn greet you on the left: chunks of sticky, deep-golden honeycomb covered in bittersweet dark chocolate are lined up ready to be torn open. Giant jars tied with colourful ribbons are filled with flavoured caramels wrapped in brown paper (we’re looking at you apple pie, and don’t think we didn’t see you, vanilla and butter). CD cases house edible chocolate discs. There are even (shock!) plain chocolate bars to be had, though we’re very keen to go back for a bag of choc-covered popcorn. And… is that an ice-cream sandwich in the freezer?

Over on the right of the store in a pristine glass display case, loose chocolates, like a mouth-puckering yuzu number and a lip-smacking chocolate-peanut butter square, are being bought-and-eaten faster than chocolatiers David Ralph and Jin-Sun Kim can make them. It’s no surprise to us though. We’ve barely left the shop before we’ve torn open our packets.

Details

Address:
147 William St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.kakawachocolates.com.au
02 9331 8818
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 9:30am-6pm; Sat, 9:30am-4.30pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.