As soon as you walk into Kakawa on William Street in Kings Cross, the warm, dry scent of toasting nuts, praline and cocoa hit you. There’s nothing fancy about the shop, which doubles as a chocolate factory – except what’s on the whitewashed shelves. And this is the gear you should be paying attention to.

Clear cellophane packets of sugar porn greet you on the left: chunks of sticky, deep-golden honeycomb covered in bittersweet dark chocolate are lined up ready to be torn open. Giant jars tied with colourful ribbons are filled with flavoured caramels wrapped in brown paper (we’re looking at you apple pie, and don’t think we didn’t see you, vanilla and butter). CD cases house edible chocolate discs. There are even (shock!) plain chocolate bars to be had, though we’re very keen to go back for a bag of choc-covered popcorn. And… is that an ice-cream sandwich in the freezer?

Over on the right of the store in a pristine glass display case, loose chocolates, like a mouth-puckering yuzu number and a lip-smacking chocolate-peanut butter square, are being bought-and-eaten faster than chocolatiers David Ralph and Jin-Sun Kim can make them. It’s no surprise to us though. We’ve barely left the shop before we’ve torn open our packets.