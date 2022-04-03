Time Out says

Great news, mother-cluckers! For three very special days, the Colonel's 11 secret spices are being taken to the next level, with a mysterious, KFC-inspired 11-course degustation. The KFC menu is in collaboration with none other than Nelly Robertson of gastronomic marvel, nel.

Cloaked in secrecy, the mystery Alexandria location will not be revealed to diners until they've confirmed their reservation after booking on the website. A selection of dishes all inspired by and showcasing authentic KFC menu items will kick off with charred wings, cooked over a bed of charcoal; a tongue twister, where you'll have to pick up your plate and get to work to reveal all the flavours of the classic tortilla wrap; and of course, mash and a gravy candle that will be lit and melt before your eyes.

The pièce de résistance comes by way of a golden fried chicken drummie, dusted in quinoa and gold dust because of course it is. Naturally, the rest of the menu is a tightly kept secret so you'll have to get in quick to find out what the flap is all about.

Set to open its doors on Friday, April 1, you chooks will have three nights to experience the KFC deg with sittings held each evening at 5.00pm and 8.30pm. For $75 a head, guests will be served a whole run of dishes, with fine wines to match, which makes this limited edition pop-up one of the more affordable degustations in town. Better yet, KFC is donating 100 per cent of the profits to its charity partners, The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion. And if that's not enough to tempt you, then quite frankly, we're plucked.

