Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lestari

  • Restaurants
  • Pyrmont
  • price 1 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Lestari
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan
Advertising

Time Out Says

4 out of 5 stars

Indonesian noodles, fried rice and grilled chicken in Ultimo – and nothing's more than $14

Here’s a sad sight: UTS students pouring out of late-morning lectures and tutorials and into cafes that serve cold pesto pastas and chewy kale salads. Sad because they obviously haven’t heard that just a block away, hidden down a nondescript alley, is one of the best student feeds in Sydney.

Since opening in 2011, up the road from where it is now, Lestari has been serving up what Indonesian students have been eating for decades – fried rice, fried noodles and rice with meat on it. The Lestari brand is particularly popular in Sydney because it’s Surabaya style, which means every plate of nasi goreng, mee goreng or ayam bakar ( the grilled chicken over the rice) is particularly salty, spicy and punchy. In other words, it’s got that essential student meal requirement – heartiness.

If that isn’t a big enough sell, check out the prices. Nothing is more than $15. A nasi goreng is only $11, a pork-laden bowl of egg noodles with a side of soup just $10, and a hunk of sticky grilled chicken an unbelievable $8.50.

The menu is just as simple as it sounds, mainly just the standard noodle, rice or chicken options plus a few kinds of soup. If you’re hoping to experiment with lesser-known Indonesian recipes, ask about the specials. Some days it’s meatball and vermicelli soup, and on others it’s kind of spicy grilled chicken from Lombok.

Written by
Nicholas Jordan

Details

Address:
Shop 96, 732
Harris Street
Ultimo
Sydney
2035
Contact:
www.facebook.com/pages/Lestari/161776257280025
0430 138 268
Opening hours:
Sun-Fri noon-7.30pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.