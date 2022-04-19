Time Out says

The team behind famed Byron Bay modern-Asian restaurant Light Years has opened a new location in Newcastle. The Darby Street venue boasts the brand’s trademark tropical interiors, and a fresh menu paired with punchy cocktails, creating a space in which the electric atmosphere matches the contemporary dining experience.

Executive chef Robbie Oijvall has crafted a menu that is designed to share and brings new dishes paired with Light Years cult classics. New dishes include Wagyu steak served Korean ‘bo ssam’ style; king prawn rolls with yuzu mayonnaise; and a mango splice dessert that will send you straight back to your childhood.

Oijvall’s fan favourites include a vibrant kingfish ceviche with coconut and makrut lime; crisp pork and pineapple with chilli caramel; and umami-packed corn ribs drizzled in miso butter. The menu offers a range of vegan options, from cumin spiced cauliflower to truffled mushroom dumplings.

Light Years’ cocktail list also has a distinctively fun and eye-catching style. From a refreshing gin-based Lady Q to the Lola Paloma that mixes chilli infused tequila with watermelon, lime and grapefruit, the cocktails are bringing big personalities to match the Newie beach vibes.

Speaking of beachy vibes, the Light Years space aims to create a fun and eclectic energy, with curved booth seating, marble tables and benchtops, and lush greenery with giant live palm trees for a full-on tropicana scene.

Opening in Byron Bay in 2017, the Light Years brand was born from a desire to bring a fun, modern Asian dining experience to Byron locals. Known for its flavour packed dishes and bold, colourful cocktails, friendly wait staff and an upbeat soundtrack, Light Years has quickly become a beachside favourite, with designs on following suit in Newcastle.

Want more to drink, eat and do in Newie? Check out our visitor's guide to Newcastle.