Loulou

  • Restaurants
  • Lavender Bay
  1. A chef taking rotisserie chickens from an oven
    Photograph: Con Poulos
  2. Pastries on a marble counter
    Photograph: Con Poulos
  3. A whole roasted flounder on a plate
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  4. The interior of loulou bistro
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  5. The interior of loulou bistro
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  6. A plate of cheese and crackers
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  7. An apple tart
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  8. A baker placing baguettes on a shelf
    Photograph: Con Poulos
Time Out Says

A one-stop-shop of French deliciousness on Sydney's lower north shore.

Lavender Bay has welcomed a brand-spankin' new French bistro, complete with boulangerie and traitur, to its bougie streets. The team at Loulou Bistro makes everything in-house and for those partial to cuisine française, it's a gamechanger. The boulangerie (bakery) bakes four times a day, seven days a week, so you can be sure that your crusty loaf is always as fresh as can be and the tour de force is set to become the lower north shore’s local go-to for fresh bread and bakery items, charcuterie, rotisserie and ready-to-go meals, through to all-day dining in the bistro.

Head chef Billy Hannigan (Bistro Guillaume) leads the bistro, a neighbourhood offering where the menus are ‘French, but light’. Enjoy a St. Ali coffee and crab soufflé omelet for breakfast on the sun-soaked front terrace; moules-frites “Marseillaise” or hand-cut steak tartare, potato crisps and a cheeky glass of Champagne for lunch; or Côte de Porc and bottles of Burgundy with friends for dinner. Alongside Hannigan, the stellar team behind Loulou Bistro includes Lyon-native Sebastien Lutaud as culinary director (Solotel, Merivale); French-born general manager, Lucas Christofle (Half Acre Melbourne, BlackBottle); bar manager Colin Tam (Charlie Parker’s, Little Felix); and sommelier Shun Eto (Icebergs Dining Room & Bar, Berowra Waters Inn).

If you're on the go, Loulou's has you covered too. The traitur is a little-known concept on Aussie shores but we think that's all about to change. Think of it as the picnic hamper of your dreams by way of the fanciest supermarket you've ever been to. Glass counters proudly display housemade terrine, parfait and pâté en croute by none other than Victor Churchill's French-born and trained butcher and chef, Cyprien Picard.

The wine list boasts over 150 by the bottle from Australian and French producers with a touch of New Zealand and Spain thrown in for good measure. With almost 40 wines available by the glass and most of those also available in carafe, Loulou's is an excellent spot to set up camp and while away the afternoon.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
61
Lavender Street
Milsons Point
Sydney
2061
Contact:
loulou.sydney
(02) 8000 7800
Opening hours:
Boulangerie & Traiteur; 7am-8pm daily; Bistro: Mon-Thu, noon-11pm; Fri-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-10pm
