Time Out says

This shiny new Bondi café is the little brother of popular brekky spot Brown Sugar, just around the corner on Curlewis Street. But unlike Brown Sugar’s fairly straight, surf-style café fare, Lox, Stock and Barrel are offering something a little left field. We’re talking bagels, and lots of them.

The beauty of a bagel lies in its density. The slightly sweet, chewy dough that has been boiled and then baked is usually as solid as a brick and would do similar damage to a windowpane, all things told.