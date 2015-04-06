[title]
This shiny new Bondi café is the little brother of popular brekky spot Brown Sugar, just around the corner on Curlewis Street. But unlike Brown Sugar’s fairly straight, surf-style café fare, Lox, Stock and Barrel are offering something a little left field. We’re talking bagels, and lots of them.
Can’t quite muster the space for boiled bread? The lock’n’load is just what the doctor of moderation ordered. A crisp-shelled hash brown the size of a child’s fist comes with a loop of smoked salmon bejewelled with diced lime and a citrusy, dill crème fraiche dressing. If you’re here for a breakfast blowout, turn your attention to the brioche French toast. Two slices of brioche have soaked up the creamy, vanilla and egg mixture so that the outside is fried golden brown.
Lox, Stock and Barrel is decked out like a schmick Euro canteen with black-top tables, a white-tiled counter and a massive, open kitchen along the back wall – not a speck of ocean blue paint or a surfboard to be seen. Service is friendly and attentive but word has spread already and the pace never really dips below brisk. If you’re planning a trip at café peak hour, be prepared to wait.