Lunar New Year Celebrations at Kitchens on Kent

Time Out Says

To ring in the Lunar New Year, Kitchens on Kent will be transformed to honour this special time for family reunions and saying goodbye to the old and hello to the new.

Executive chef, Stephen Lech is preparing a buffet menu designed to bring the family together for the ultimate, celebratory feast and honestly, who doesn't want to let someone else do the hard work and feed the fam? From Monday, January 31 to Sunday, February 6, the buffet menu will showcase the best of Chinese classic cuisine using locally sourced ingredients.

Byron Bay Berkshire barbeque pork with glazed greens, salt and pepper squid, prawns with

chilli and spring onion, Kinkawooka mussels and clams with XO sauce as well as sustainably

sourced Cone Bay Barramundi with ginger and shallot sauce are just a few of the awesome dishes on offer.

There will be a touch of theatre courtesy of a live wok station for stir-fries made to order,

handmade dim sum and dumplings from the steamer section and guests will even be invited to roll the metaphoric dice and bring in good luck for the coming year with a salad toss of raw fruit and fish (the higher the toss, the better).

Prices for adults range from $130-$148, and kids under four eat for free. Head to the Kitchens on Kent website here to make your booking.