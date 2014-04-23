Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Malaysian Food House (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  1. PreviousNext
    /8
  2. PreviousNext
    /8
  3. PreviousNext
    /8
  4. PreviousNext
    /8
  5. PreviousNext
    /8
  6. PreviousNext
    /8
  7. PreviousNext
    /8
  8. PreviousNext
    /8
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

It’s cheap, it’s quick and for a couple of dollars more you get a bib for your laksa – trust us, with soup this fluorescent you’ll need it if you’re wearing anything other than a burlap sack.The nasi lemak (coconut rice, chicken curry, sambal, dried shrimp, boiled egg and cucumber) is served in a dinky segmented tray and there’s a different special for each day of the week. A sensational chicken curry has roti on the side and their laksa is three kinds of awesome. The room is sort of absorbed into the mall, but staff will yell at you if you miss your number being called out.

Details

Address:
B10-11 Hunter Connection, 7-13 Hunter St
Sydney
2000
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.