Time Out says

It’s cheap, it’s quick and for a couple of dollars more you get a bib for your laksa – trust us, with soup this fluorescent you’ll need it if you’re wearing anything other than a burlap sack.The nasi lemak (coconut rice, chicken curry, sambal, dried shrimp, boiled egg and cucumber) is served in a dinky segmented tray and there’s a different special for each day of the week. A sensational chicken curry has roti on the side and their laksa is three kinds of awesome. The room is sort of absorbed into the mall, but staff will yell at you if you miss your number being called out.