Malibu

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4
Malibu
Time Out Says

This pint-sized sandwich shop has gained a cult following for it's mammoth sandwiches and unique service.

At Malibu, which you’ll find down a Surry Hills alley, there’s just one man, Marc Aebi, taking orders, chopping fillings and waving you off with a smile and a ginormous, foil-wrapped sandwich. Pick from an array of tins holding crunchy butter lettuce, sweet beetroot, pickles, and crisp cucumbers. A green, herby mayo forms the base of your ‘wich. Beware: structural integrity could be compromised if you play too fast and loose with additions. Are you sure you need that extra avo? Even if you decide you do, your sandwich will probably still ring in under $10 (just make sure you bring cash. Your card's no good here). 

What Marc Aebi can’t stick between two pieces of bread probably isn’t worth knowing and he works the matchbox-sized shop like nobody’s business, making everything fresh every morning. Don’t miss the schnitzel on fluffy white bread and baby cos lettuce, or the roast vegetables with hummus on brown bread. If you're really looking to get messy, dive into the ham, bocconcini, tomato and basil number. It's stacked sky–high and doused in a thin, creamy dressing.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Basement Level
62-64 Foster St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
02 9280 2233
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-2.30pm
