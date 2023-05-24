Sydney
Timeout

Mary's Underground

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Head underground where there’s music, wine and very good times

Mary’s Underground is a restaurant, yes, but it’s also still very much a music venue continuing to pay its respects to the site’s former life as the Basement (Sydney’s home of jazz, soul and world music). In fact, when you walk in the nostalgia is strong, but they’ve moved the stage off to the left-hand side and spread everything out so that every table luxuriates in its own bubble of generous floor space.

Four nights a week, you can pick from a smorgasboard of music and acts ranging from jazzy adults-only cabarets to grungy rock and indie artists. On the menu, you'll find OG Mary's burgers and trashy-but-good American diner faire. 

Address:

Address:
29 Reiby Pl
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9247 3430
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu 7pm-12am, Fri-Sat 7pm-3am

What’s on

Vivid Sydney Supper Club

Vivid Sydney’s late night lounge is back and packed with a tempting line-up of guests for one-off evenings of honky-tonk revelry. Following last year’s inaugural Supper Club, drag queen extraordinaire and beloved star of stage and screen Trevor Ashley returns to transform Mary’s Underground into an intimate cabaret lounge. Bringing along some vivacious talents for the ride, Trevor’s stirred up the ultimate nightcap – each Friday and Saturday evening during Vivid festival from 9pm ‘til 1am. Don't miss this rare chance to get up close and personal with iconic Australian acts and verified legends. This is the perfect way to spice up your evening after strolling along the Vivid Light Walk.  Expect live performances from headliners including star of musical theatre and morning television David Campbell (May 26), Tim Draxl (ABC TV’s In Our Blood, Belvoir’s Into the Woods, Jagged Little Pill Australian tour) (May 27), pop sensation and musical theatre star Paulini (Jun 2), comedian Becky Lucas (Jun 3), legendary songstress and ‘My Island Home’ hit-maker Christine Anu (Jun 9), salacious cabaret sensation Reuben Kaye (Jun 10), country music singer-songwriter Beccy Cole (Jun 16) and Trevor Ashley himself (Jun 17) alongside loads of surprise acts each night. These variety shows are like no other, jumping from jazz and soul to acoustic alt-rock, ultra-glam drag, burlesque, comedy and everything in-between – all with dazzling late-night cheek and charm, plus a few previously untold storie

