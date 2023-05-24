Time Out says

Mary’s Underground is a restaurant, yes, but it’s also still very much a music venue continuing to pay its respects to the site’s former life as the Basement (Sydney’s home of jazz, soul and world music). In fact, when you walk in the nostalgia is strong, but they’ve moved the stage off to the left-hand side and spread everything out so that every table luxuriates in its own bubble of generous floor space.

Four nights a week, you can pick from a smorgasboard of music and acts ranging from jazzy adults-only cabarets to grungy rock and indie artists. On the menu, you'll find OG Mary's burgers and trashy-but-good American diner faire.



