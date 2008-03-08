Time Out says

Nobody can watch their giant sized dosa arrive at the table without breaking out into a grin. It’s a banquet for one on a plate. Order the paper dosa for the extra thin and crispy version and get it filled with masala – chunks of spiced potato – for carb-laden satisfaction. Tear open a hole in the middle to get at the filling and then alternate between dunking the crunchy dosa edges in either lentil curry or coconut chutney and scooping up mouthfuls of potato. Everything is so punchy with spices you won’t even notice that everything on the menu is vegetarian.