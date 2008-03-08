Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Maya Masala (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4
  1. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Nobody can watch their giant sized dosa arrive at the table without breaking out into a grin. It’s a banquet for one on a plate. Order the paper dosa for the extra thin and crispy version and get it filled with masala – chunks of spiced potato – for carb-laden satisfaction. Tear open a hole in the middle to get at the filling and then alternate between dunking the crunchy dosa edges in either lentil curry or coconut chutney and scooping up mouthfuls of potato. Everything is so punchy with spices you won’t even notice that everything on the menu is vegetarian. 

Details

Address:
468-472 Cleveland St
East Redfern
Sydney
2010
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10.30am-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.