Maybe Aria Pop-Up

Two Sydney hospitality heavyweights join forces for a fun take on fine dining

Enigmatically dubbed 'Maybe Aria', a new collaboration between suave CBD bar Maybe Sammy and the inimitable Aria looks set to spice up the mid-week drinks during the month of October.

Each Wednesday, the skillful mixologists of Maybe Sammy will take up residence in Aria's humble – read, insanely beautiful – abode on the shores of Sydney Harbour, to mix up some fancy cocktails designed to pull you over the week's hump. Created exclusively for the pop-up, drinks include the Fly Me To the Moon (featuring gin, sandalwood and white vermouth); the Gran Finale (figs, Mister Black coffee liqueur, sherry and honey); and the Aria di Sammy, which features bitters, Cocchi Americano, Madeira, and comes topped with a show-stopping 'aromatic bubble'.

To keep you sated food-wise, Aria's executive chef Joel Bickford is coming through with accompanying snacks, and we're not talking about bar nuts – think the likes of raw scallop with potato and caviar and macadamia and acacia éclairs.



One admittedly pricey ticket ($85 per person) gets you a choice of two cocktails and two snacks. You can order more a la carte, if you're left wanting more. And keep an eye out for Aria's new wine bar, featuring the snack menu Bickford is debuting at the pop-up, slated to open later this year. Book online at Aria.

