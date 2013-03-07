The latest Sydney Mexican joint can be found on Pitt Street in the city, doing a roaring trade in guac and blackened corn, messy, glazed pork ribs, lamb shoulder tacos and agave-glazed caramel fudge. The wine list is almost exclusively sourced from Chilean, Spanish and Argentinian wineries - there's not a Barossa or a Margaret River to be seen - or for the adventurous there is also a chilli beer. Abstaining for the evening? They also do chia based non-alcoholic cocktails so you can still feel involved. Or if you are out for a big one then we say get comfy with the massive tequila list as a first port of call.