Messina Caravan at Harbord Hotel

Messina has finally arrived on the Northern Beaches thanks to this cute caravan pop-up

The good folks at Messina have been doing their darndest to make sure the locked-down masses can still get their hands on a gelato fix. Most of Sydney can simply summon a delivery from one of its 14 NSW outlets, and in August, the dessert giants dabbled in a pop-up drive-thru in Western Sydney at the Bella Vista Hotel. But north of the harbour has been a Messina-free zone. Until now, that is.

Messina has launched a new collaboration with Freshwater fave the Harbord Hotel. In the pub’s carpark, punters can roll up to the cute-AF Messina caravan to pick up takeaway tubs of gelato, as well as a selection of bake-at-home sweet treats such as its relentlessly popular cookie pies and a glazed brioche snail filled with caramel custard and drizzled in malt caramel. Yes, we're drooling at the thought of that too.

So if you’re based on the Northern Beaches, and you’re inclined to eat your feelings (and let’s be honest, who isn’t right now), this timely pop-up is ready, willing and able to meet your sugar cravings until November 28.