Celebrate Mother's Day this year with a feast that gives back to refugee-owned businesses

How are you planning on celebrating Mother's Day this year? If you'd rather forgo the fluffy slipper purchases and the Champagne brunches for a different sort of gift, we've got a community-oriented alternative for you.

Welcome Merchant, a platform that lifts up refugee-owned and operated businesses, will be hosting a new kind of morning tea, in collaboration with advocacy and community support group, Mums 4 Refugees. The event will be catered by two refugee-owned businesses: Racha's Syrian Kitchen, run by Racha and Nidal is dedicated to introducing Syrian cuisine to more Australians, while Margarita's Cakes will be creating Venezuelan baked goods and cake-toppers.

Stalls by Women's Creative Hub and Billiano Designs will also be setting up shop at the event, as well as two Mums 4 Refugees stalls, and a live auction. All proceeds will go straight back to the chefs and business owners participating, as well as Mums 4 Refugees, who provide emergency housing and support to families who need it.