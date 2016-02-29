Sydney
Mr Crackles Carryout (CLOSED)

  • Darlinghurst
  • 4 out of 5 stars
The best roast pork sandwich in Sydney is a two-step up Oxford Street on the old New York Slice site

After throwing in the fine-dining towel a few years back, ex-Wharf chefs Carlos Justo and Sam Horowitz started hawking their delicious roast sandwiches at Rozelle Market. They’ve now settled in a little shopfront in Darlinghurst. You can smell the roasting pork all the way down Oxford Street. There are hotdogs, cheesy fries and salted crackling on offer, but we go straight for those roast rolls. The shop’s absolutely packed with dudes, including four huge policemen. In fact, there’s a ‘manwich’ on the menu boasting ‘twice the meat, and half the salad.' We order one, and struggle to finish it despite the tender, sweet fatty hunks of roast pork and shards of golden crackling on a chewy white roll with pickled carrot, cucumber and as much chilli as you can handle. A special of a soft white roll filled with sweet pork and salad is definitely pick of the mix – it’s like chewing a massive savoury marshmallow. Going forward – and hell yes we’ll be going back – we’d order a regular-sized roast pork roll. You’re far less likely to go into a porky torpor that way.

Written by Myffy Rigby

Details

Address:
155 Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Price:
$10
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 11.30am-9.30pm; Thu 11.30am-1.30am; Fri 11.30am-4.30am; Sat noon-4.30am; Sun noon-9.30pm
