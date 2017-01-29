Sydney
Timeout

Neighbourhood - Bondi

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  7. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  8. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  9. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  10. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  11. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  12. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Here’s a good reason to visit Bondi that isn’t the beach

This no-fuss Bondi bar has a backyard feel, but the food and drinks are worlds away from what you’d whip up at your Campbell Parade pad. Start with a Bramble, Bush and Briar. Like a honeyed Negroni, it’s a sweet and welcome take on the classic aperitif. Then jump on board the city’s skin contact craze. A glass of the Tangerine Inkwell Dub Style No. 1 Viognier is dry and fragrant with the perfect amount of funk.

For snacking, there’s toasties and a deliciously rich mac and cheese. Or you can play it like a Bondi local and order the poke and ceviche. Light and dressed with citrus, they’re well matched with the buttery Ngeringa chardonnay. We recommend visiting for a Sunday session after a swim at the beach. You’ll find a DJ in the main bar playing ’90s R’n’B, and they do a hearty $30 Sunday roast with a matched glass of wine.

This venue welcomes American Express

Written by
Erin Moy

Details

Address:
143 Curlewis St
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5-11pm; Fri noon-11pm; Sat 10am-11pm; Sun 10am-10pm
