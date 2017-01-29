Neighbourhood - Bondi

Time Out says

This no-fuss Bondi bar has a backyard feel, but the food and drinks are worlds away from what you’d whip up at your Campbell Parade pad. Start with a Bramble, Bush and Briar. Like a honeyed Negroni, it’s a sweet and welcome take on the classic aperitif. Then jump on board the city’s skin contact craze. A glass of the Tangerine Inkwell Dub Style No. 1 Viognier is dry and fragrant with the perfect amount of funk.

For snacking, there’s toasties and a deliciously rich mac and cheese. Or you can play it like a Bondi local and order the poke and ceviche. Light and dressed with citrus, they’re well matched with the buttery Ngeringa chardonnay. We recommend visiting for a Sunday session after a swim at the beach. You’ll find a DJ in the main bar playing ’90s R’n’B, and they do a hearty $30 Sunday roast with a matched glass of wine.