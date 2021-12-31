New Year's Eve at Bar 83

Ring in the new year amongst the clouds at the highest cocktail bar in the city

It’s a common conundrum when New Year’s Eve rolls around in Sydney. This city’s fireworks are the envy of the world, seen on screen from Tasmania to Timbuktu. But actually finding a decent spot to watch them in person is easier said than done.

Well, if you’re tired of searching for a decent spot to see the spectacle, this party is the one you’ve been looking for. With unrivalled views of the city 83 storeys above street level, nowhere else in Sydney boasts such an uninterrupted vantage point on Sydney Harbour’s famous whizzbangs.

But it’s not just front row seats to this annual spectacular you’ll find at Bar 83. Revellers can ring in the new year with live DJ sets all night long, a crisp glass of Grand Cordon Mum on arrival and another glass of bubbles for a midnight toast, and delicious gourmet canapes. Tickets are $795 per person for a New Year’s Eve you’ll never forget, starting at 8pm and running until 1am one January 1st.