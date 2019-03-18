Time Out says

Unlike the bigger bubble tea chains, No Fail is an indie brand from Sydney, closely following the bubble tea trends in Asia. It’s conveniently located on a busy street near Chinatown, alongside several popular hot pot restaurants – it is the place for your post-dinner pick-me-up. The menu here covers fresh fruit tea, cheese fruit tea frappes, brulee milk tea, and bubble tea with cheese foam. What sets them apart is how well balanced their drinks are: keeping sugar and milk ratios in check so as to not veer into overly sweet territroy. Order the tasty cheese fruit tea frappe. They use real fruit pulp that they blend with crushed ice, and the slight saltiness from the creamy cheese foam leaves you with a lingering freshness. The frappe line varies with seasonal produce. Maybe you’ll get golden finger grape in autumn or white peach during summer. If you are big fan of cheese foam, their hidden menu item - a cup of pure cheese foam with Oreo topping should be on your hit list.