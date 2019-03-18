Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

No Fail

  • Restaurants
  • Kensington
Bubble tea fruit frappe at No Fail
Photograph: Huan Yu
Advertising

Time Out says

Unlike the bigger bubble tea chains, No Fail is an indie brand from Sydney, closely following the bubble tea trends in Asia. It’s conveniently located on a busy street near Chinatown, alongside several popular hot pot restaurants – it is the place for your post-dinner pick-me-up. The menu here covers fresh fruit tea, cheese fruit tea frappes, brulee milk tea, and bubble tea with cheese foam. What sets them apart is how well balanced their drinks are: keeping sugar and milk ratios in check so as to not veer into overly sweet territroy. Order the tasty cheese fruit tea frappe. They use real fruit pulp that they blend with crushed ice, and the slight saltiness from the creamy cheese foam leaves you with a lingering freshness. The frappe line varies with seasonal produce. Maybe you’ll get golden finger grape in autumn or white peach during summer. If you are big fan of cheese foam, their hidden menu item - a cup of pure cheese foam with Oreo topping should be on your hit list.

Details

Address:
Shop 1a
231 Anzac Parade
NSW
Sydney
2033
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9264 0137
Opening hours:
Sun-Mon 11:30am-10pm, Thu-Sat 11:30am-10:30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.