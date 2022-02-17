Sydney
Parlar

An exciting visit to Catalonia has arrived in Potts Point by the culinary creatives behind Franca

Located right next door to French brasserie Franca, in the heart of Potts Point, the 55-seat Parlar (meaning "to speak" in Catalan) is an ode to restaurateur Andrew Becher's love for Barcelona and the French coastline. From the design, to the food and drink menus, Parlar is heavily influenced by a combination of Catalan and Mediterranean culture and cooking.

Becher says, “On all my travels throughout Europe, I always stopped by Barcelona. You could say I have a long-standing love affair with the city.”

Executive chef Jose Saulog has created a menu of shareable dishes, that showcases an interpretation of Catalan and Mediterranean influenced dishes utilising the best seafood Australia has to offer. The menu exudes the Catalonian way of eating, sipping, chatting and eating some more, with tapas such as the anchovy churro, to a more substantial dish of fideuà marinera (sort of like paella but with pasta), or the very imperssive hot seafood platter of mudcrab and lobster gratin.

The wine list is a postcard to the Mediterranean, focusing heavily on the varietals that dot the shoreline from Spain, to the tip of the Italian boot. The wine offering has plenty of reference points across styles showing alternatives to the classic varietals from Spain, Southern France, Italy and Australia.

Can't wait for Sydney's best eats? Get your fix here with Sydney's best new restaurants right now.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
3/81
Macleay Street
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
www.parlar.com.au
02 8063 0179
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat, 5pm-midnight; Fri-Sat, noon-2pm
