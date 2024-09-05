Get pasta + pastizzi from this popular Newtown restaurant

Here's proof of the popularity of Pastizzi Cafe: There's not one but TWO Pastizzi Cafes on King Street in Newtown. The original joint (at 109 King St, Newtown) is a simple room laid out with modest decor, but above the counter it's like a pastizzi paradise, with everything ranging from bacon and egg to cheese and chicken and mushroom little pastry snacks. Sit down and grab a coffee, or snack on the hoof. Then there's this more restauranty version further up King Street – which focuses on delicious pasta as well as the pastizzi. Pasta + pastizzi... What more could you want?