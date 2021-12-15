Sydney
Pondok Buyung

  • Kensington
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan
Never have the words 'help yourself' been as inviting as they are at this Kensington mainstay

In Padang, Sumatra, the traditional style of restaurant service is to pre-make all the food, serve it on plates to your table and have you pick what you want. It’s generally coconut-heavy, spicy and revolves around rice and a wide variety of curries. Pondok Buyung is the Sydney version of that. There’s not much in terms of a menu, just prices based on how many things you want with rice, so let loose, pay $10-$12 and pick away from the 20-odd dishes in the bains-marie. Don't be afraid to try the brains.

Nicholas Jordan

Details

Address:
140
Anzac Pde
Kensington
Sydney
2033
Contact:
02 9663 2296
Opening hours:
Fri-Wed, 10am-7.30pm; Thu, 10am-7pm
