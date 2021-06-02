Pork, Pints and Pinot

Pork is the star of this posh version of a beer, wine and bacon fry-up

Pork me up. Usually relegated to being a festive centrepiece or the hero of a wintertime roast, pork isn't the first meat you'd pick for its versatility. This evening thrown by Darlinghurst wine bar and restaurant Eliza is here to change your mind.

With a five-course dinner paired with three of the finest Stone and Wood ales and two pinot noirs from Whole Bunch Wines, head chef Jeremy Bentley wanted to pay a posh homage to the country's favourite meat. Highlights include a 24-hour brined and slow cooked pork scotch with roast cauliflower and sage and a lightly curried pork shoulder pakora with mint yoghurt. Pork plays a smaller but necessary role in your dessert too, as a component of the binnorie-washed rind, pear and glazed pork belly chutney, served with almond and pork crackle crumb for dessert.



You can book in for a sitting at 7pm on Wednesday, June 16, for $95 per person. Just email hello@elizafoodandwine.com or call on 02 9194 5002 with your name, contact number and party size.