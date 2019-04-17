Time Out says

Native ingredients feature on the menu at the newly renovated Q Dining on the waterfront at Circular Quay

There have been some major changes at Q Dining on Circular Quay, where the old is out, and Australiana is in. The theme for the restaurant takes its inspiration from its location between the Royal Botanical Gardens and Sydney Harbour, namely ‘where the land meets the sea’, and it’s a pretty perfect combination of clay pink and eucalyptus green colour scheme, matched with native botanicals.

It’s not only the restaurant refurb that’s new. The menu has been given an overhaul by new executive chef Brett Humphries (ex-Ayers Rock Resort) using artisan ingredients sourced from local suppliers and Indigenous communities, and everything on the menu is ethical, sustainable and locally sourced. Highlights include pan-seared scallops with burnt vanilla butter and wild osmanthus flower, the 12-hour Port Lincoln octopus with romesco sauce and pickled basil leaf, or the Hunter Valley pigeon with pepper leaf pancetta, fig vincotto paste, ramenko mushroom and lemon aspen.

If you’re coming in a group, the 800g whole oven-baked baby barramundi served with roasted kipfler potatoes, wild rocket and parmesan salad, fennel soubise sauce, vincotto dressing and fresh lime looks like a winner. The concept continues at the bar, where you’ll find an extensive collection of wines and other beverages, as well as a native botanical-themed cocktail list.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday to Saturday, and for breakfast and lunch only on Sunday.