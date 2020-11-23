The 'Taco King' Toby Wilson is setting up shop in Bondi for his version of Taco Tuesday

"Que rico!" That's a phrase you'd hear exclaimed across restaurant tables and café countertops in many Spanish-speaking countries around the world – it means that what you're eating is downright delicious.

Toby Wilson, self-proclaimed 'Taco King' and founder of Ghostboy Cantina, is setting up shop in the kitchen of Bondi casual eatery Rocker – and he's bringing his pop-up, Ricos Tacos, with him. Ricos Tacos has enjoyed stints outside Gelato Messina in Rosebery and parked at Grifter Brewing Co in Marrickville, and finally, it's heading east on Tuesdays until December 15. He's got a kitchen space courtesy of Rocker now, too, so Wilson will be able to cook up some dishes which require a little more pageantry than can be done in the back of a truck.

There's a brand new collaborative menu and it's got a range of tacos, tostadas and sweet churros: think kingfish ceviche, avocado, citrus, soy and sesame tostadas ($7), chipotle and tomato braised chicken tacos ($6) and churros with lemon zest, chamomile sugar and dulce de leche ($9). Just be mindful that bookings are for an hour only – but don't worry, tacos were always meant to be eaten on the fly.

Book in online.