Rubyos CBD

A Newtown fave is bringing a little more spice to the CBD

As the CBD is getting ready to reopen, the team behind Newtown's beloved Rubyos is preparing to relaunch their new venue on York Street. After a brief two-week opening back in June, just days before the lockdown 2.0, Rubyos owner’s Badrul Haider is excited to share his love for experimenting with flavours and spices once more.

Bringing together flavours from the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, the CBD venture will echo its King Street counter-part with the exciting addition of an opening special - the Fast Lunch menu - until the end of the year, featuring quick dishes so you can enjoy a real meal and get back to the office on time. Fridays will also see that oh, so Sydney tradition of bottomless lunch for those of us that are returning to the office with something a little stronger in mind.

The menu will be a pretty big sidestep from a pie and a Coke, with numbers like Hiramasa kingfish crudo, ras el hanout spiced chicken, and twice-cooked pork belly with star anise.

A specific opening date is yet to be announced but the Rubyos team is chomping at the bit to get cracking, so watch this space.