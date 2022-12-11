Time Out says

Something special enough to fill that historic Flying Fish site at the end of Jones Bay Wharf finally arrived. Sala, a modern Italian restaurant, has taken up residence by the water, and it offers a seafood-focused menu that celebrates its coastal pozzie.

Some big-hitters of the food scene – hospitality couple Kerrie and Con Dedes of the Dedes Waterfront Group, and executive chef Danny Russo of the Russolini Group – have teamed up to deliver this sophisticated offering.

To kick off your meal, the å la carte menu features both antipasti as well as ‘crudo bar’ sections, the latter featuring fresh sea snacks such as hiramasa kingfish with green tomato, stracciatella and pickled cucumber; and blue mackerel with summer bean agro dolce and parsley. There’s also a caviar section – your pick of roe is served with salt and vinegar potato scallops and yolk sauce.

The primi section offers a range of delicate pasta and seafood dishes, while fish mains include scampi with ‘nduja butter; and grilled split king prawns with black garlic caviar butter. There are also plenty of meat and vegetarian options for those who shun seafood. And light, summery Italian desserts to end.

“We wanted to call on nostalgic Italian flavours and give them a modern flair to offer a sophisticated yet playful experience to diners,” says Russo. “Risoni, for instance, is a classic Italian dish for children, and here we have reinvented it with mature flavours like caviar, which perfectly captures our cooking at Sala – a balance between authenticity and spontaneity.”

Head sommelier Rocco Pezzullo has curated a wine list of predominantly Italian varietals sourced from both overseas as well as local producers. Pezzulo hasn’t neglected aperitivo hour, with a cocktail list inspired by both Italy and the ocean. There’s a full Negroni collection and Italian classics like an Amari Sour section, plus some innovative offerings like the Oyster Shell Gin Martini with three oils (pine nut, basil and olive), and the Mediterranean Slide with Mastica, limoncello, egg white and basil.

The dark timber structures of the heritage architecture are accented with Mediterranean design features, and the restaurant is divided into several sections so diners can enjoy different types of experiences based on the occasion: the terrace for a casual drink, the main dining room for formal dinners, and a crudo bar overlooking an open kitchen for a little theatre.