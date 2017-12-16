Time Out says

It seems like every time we turn our backs Alexandria adds another venue to its growing portfolio of inner-city cool. The café/bakery/coffee roastery that is the Grounds of Alexandria was the first to pull the crowds, ably assisted by wholefoods canteen Bread and Circus and neighbouring coffee counter Don Campos. Another winner for this industrial-suburb-that-could is Salt Meats Cheese, which also happens a cooking school meets pizzeria..

During the day, it’s an academy offering degrees in deliciousness. You can sign up for an introduction to sausage making or an intensive three-hour ravioli and tortellini making class (don’t worry, it ends with a bowl of pasta and glass of wine), as well as learn how to stretch pizza dough like a pro, bake biscotti, and fashion perfect balls of fresh mozzarella.

In the evening the space turns into a pizzeria, spinning out a succinct list of the favourites, kept simple. There’s margherita, capricciosa (tomato, mozzarella, smoked ham) and prosciutto with rocket and parmesan made Neapolitan-style. No four cheese on the menu but there is a quattro carni, laced with chorizo, pancetta, smoked ham and salami, plus sides of truffle fries, arancini, and a few salads for good measure. When it comes to dessert, there’s only one item on offer – Nutella pizza.