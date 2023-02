Time Out says

The Eastern outpost of Salt Meats Cheese is your one-stop-shop for its namesake with a delicatessen, retail store and small café. You'll find it in Harris Farm Market, Westfield and inside you find a huge range of prosciutto, salami, chorizo, mozzarella, ricotta, buratta and more. You can also order up cheese and charcuterie platters and cheese wheel towers for parties and functions.