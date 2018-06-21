Sydney
Salt Meats Cheese Circular Quay

  • Restaurants
  • Circular Quay
Photograph: Supplied
Find more Italian classics from this beloved local restaurant group

Since the OG Salt Meats Cheese in Alexandria closed its doors, new versions of the Italian eatery have been leading the cheese charge around Sydney. This new incarnation at Circular Quay is still serving all those wonderful cheesy crusts and silky pastas, but with more of a family-friendly vibe.

On their shareable menu they’ve stuck with classic pizzas like the margherita and capricciosa, as well as more elaborate versions like the pescatora. It’s a seafood affair that combines spicy prawns with cherry tomatoes, adding smooth fior di latté, zucchini and basil to the crust. But before you go carb crazy, start your meal with a refreshing glass of rosé paired with goat's cheese crumbled together with honeyed walnuts, apple and black currants in a leafy salad.

They’re keeping everyone busy during the week with recurring events and specials. Stuff yourself silly with all-you-can-eat pizza on Mondays for $20 with any drink purchase, or add an Espresso Martini to your meal on Tuesdays for $9. You can watch as pasta is tossed in a flaming wheel of pecorino cheese on Wednesdays, and on Thursdays get a bowl of gnocchi from $35. 

Details

Address:
1
Lvl 2 Gateway Building
Alfred St
Circular Quay
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9247 6446
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri noon-10pm; Sat 5-10pm
