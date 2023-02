Time Out says

Rather than dishing out its namesake in raw from this North Shore outpost of Salt Meats Cheese is all about putting them on pizza. The former deli is now a pizzeria, firing up house made Italian bases topped with buffalo mozzarella, provolone, fior di latte, mushrooms, Italian sausage, chorizo, pancetta, double smoked ham, salami and every other Italian meat and cheese that comes to mind.