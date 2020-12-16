Spice up an afternoon with mini cocktails from this new CBD café

There's a new kid in town, and he's an all-day date for city workers in 2021. Sammy Junior is the coffee-loving offshoot of lauded cocktail bar Maybe Sammy. But unlike its nightowl older brother, Sammy Junior is an early bird, opening first thing for the city's work-a-day coffee rush. There'll be salads and sandwiches for those needing fuel on the run, but come knock-off the speed will slow to a stroll as the cafe becomes a cocktail bar serving mini cocktails on tap until 6pm. It's almost like a fun throwback to the era of the six o'clock swill, but instead of necking beers and heading home, a drink at Sammy Junior is more of a primer to a night on the town.